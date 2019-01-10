The Kansas City Chiefs are 1-11 straight up and against the spread in 12 playoff games since 1994. The Chiefs will try to break free from this historic slump with a win at home this Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Kansas City is a 5.5-point home favorite on the NFL odds in this divisional round game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. At home this season the Chiefs finished 7-1 SU and 4-4 ATS.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs When: Saturday, January 12, 4:35 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Betting Line / Total: Kansas City -5.5 / 57 Points Colts at Chiefs OddsShark Matchup Report

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will likely be the league’s MVP this season after finishing up a remarkable campaign with 50 passing touchdowns and 5,097 passing yards. Mahomes led the Chiefs offense to a league-best 425.6 yards per game and 35.3 points per game en route to the top seed in the AFC with a 12-4 SU and 9-6-1 ATS record.

All that is left to do now is to dispel the demons of Kansas City and head coach Andy Reid’s past by continuing this successful run in the playoffs.

The Chiefs are 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS in their last eight games against Indianapolis including a postseason loss in 2014 per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Indianapolis Colts

While Mahomes was clearly the best quarterback in the NFL this season, Andrew Luck wasn’t too bad himself. The Colts signal caller finished fifth in the league in passing yards with 4,593 and second in passing touchdowns with 39.

Indianapolis carried the momentum of a 9-1 SU and 6-3-1 ATS run to end the regular season into their wild card matchup last Saturday in Houston, jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead and holding on for a 21-7 upset win. The red-hot Colts have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 4-1 ATS over their last five games.

Saturday’s total is set at 57 points on the NFL betting lines. The UNDER is 6-2 in the Colts’ last eight games.

All four of this weekend’s games have interesting storylines going in, but only this one has the two quarterbacks that led the league in passing touchdowns this season. Given how good these two offenses are and the instant classic that came in their last postseason showdown, there should be plenty of fireworks to start off this weekend’s NFL action in Kansas City.

