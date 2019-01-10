The San Antonio Spurs are a perfect 6-0 straight up and against the spread over their last six games at home. The Spurs can extend their home winning streak to seven games this Thursday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

San Antonio is a 1-point home underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last five games against the Thunder, the Spurs are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs had 5-0 SU and 7-0 ATS streaks snapped on Wednesday night when they lost 96-86 as 2.5-point road favorites to the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a rare off-night for LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, who one game after combining to go 21-for-33 from the field for 51 points went a collective 8-for-27 with 22 points in the loss.

Rudy Gay also missed the game with a wrist injury and is expected to be out again against the Thunder. Even with the slip up, San Antonio is still 13-4 SU and 14-3 ATS over its last 17 games.

Over 22 home games this season the Spurs are 17-5 SU and 16-6 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Oklahoma City Thunder

After opening 2019 with back-to-back wins in a two-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City returned home to lose back-to-back games as 10-point favorites to the Washington Wizards and 8-point favorites to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This was a strange slump for what has been a fairly consistent Thunder team this season, but a win on Thursday would prevent Oklahoma City from losing three straight games for the first time since they opened the season 0-4 SU back in October.

Thursday night’s total is set at 224.5 points at betting sites. The UNDER is 7-2 in the last nine games between San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

Only two games separate the Thunder at third place in the Western Conference standings from the Spurs in seventh place. Gregg Popovich would probably prefer to rest some starters on the second night of a back-to-back and a third game in four nights, but the stakes might be too high in this one. The Spurs are 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight games as a home underdog.

