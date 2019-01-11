Cowboys underdogs on NFL odds at Rams on Saturday night

The Dallas Cowboys are 8-1 straight up and 6-2-1 against the spread over their last nine games. The Cowboys will try to keep their hot streak going with a big upset win over the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday night.

Dallas is a 7-point underdog on the NFL odds in Los Angeles at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In three instances as a 7.5-point underdog this season the Cowboys went a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams When: Saturday, January 12, 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -7 / 49.5 Points Cowboys at Rams OddsShark Matchup Report

Dallas Cowboys

A late Seattle touchdown and two-point conversion made the game look closer on the scoreboard at 24-22 and cost Dallas backers a cover in the closing moments of the game last week. But this was overall a dominant effort for the Cowboys defense and for its big stars on offense.

Dak Prescott threw for one touchdown and rushed for another, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 137 yards on 26 carries and Amari Cooper caught seven passes for 106 yards. This team is clicking on both sides of the ball and will not be an easy out for the Rams this weekend.

The Cowboys are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five road games against the Rams per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles looked largely out-of-sync in a pair of back-to-back December losses to the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles that knocked the Rams out of the running for the top spot in the NFC.

The Rams used a pair of tune-up games against the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers to end the season on a 2-0 SU and ATS high note and to get the offense back on track in the process. Despite their dominant 13-3 SU campaign this season the Rams went just 7-7-2 ATS.

Saturday night’s total is set at 49.5 points at online sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-2 in Los Angeles’ last seven games at home.

On paper, the Rams may be the most talented team in the NFL. Los Angeles has the potential to win the Super Bowl if it plays its best football of the season in the playoffs. But if the Rams come out flat and don’t put together a full four-quarter effort, they could face a rude awakening against a team as hot as the Cowboys this Saturday.

