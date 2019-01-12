Patriots favored over Chargers on Sunday NFL playoff odds

The New England Patriots are 15-0 straight up and 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games at home. The Patriots hope to extend their home winning streak to 16 games with a victory this Sunday afternoon over the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England is a 4-point home favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. This season, the Patriots were 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS at home.

New England Patriots

In what many have called a down year for New England, the Patriots still got the job done across the board. New England finished fourth in the league in scoring with 27.3 points per game and seventh in scoring defense allowing 20.3 points per game en route to an 11-5 SU and 9-7 ATS record.

The home and road splits were severe this year as the Patriots went just 3-5 SU and ATS on the road, but their incredible home field advantage still led them to a first round bye.

Los Angeles has a long history of being on the wrong side of New England’s home field advantage. The Patriots are 8-1 SU and 7-2 ATS in their last nine home games against the Chargers per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are hoping that this is the year they finally break free of their past demons in the postseason and against the Patriots.

Los Angeles looked the part of a capable road warrior in a hard-fought 23-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday as it improved to 8-1 SU and ATS away from home this season and 13-4 SU and 10-7 ATS overall. The team is a perfect 5-0 SU and ATS in its last five games as a betting underdog.

Sunday’s total is set at 47.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 7-2 in New England’s last nine games at home.

Weather could also play a role in this Sunday’s game as temperatures are expected to be in the high teens or low 20’s Fahrenheit. During the Tom Brady and Brian Belichick era, the Patriots are 23-4 SU in games that had a kickoff temperature of under 30 degrees. Philip Rivers is 1-3 SU in four career starts in such frigid temperatures.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.