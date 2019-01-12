Saints clear betting favorites vs. Eagles on NFL playoff odds

The New Orleans Saints finished the regular season with a record of 13-3 straight up and 10-6 against the spread with the loss in Week 17 coming as starters rested with the No. 1 seed already locked up. The Saints will get back to business with their well-rested starters this Sunday night when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.

New Orleans is the biggest favorite on the board this weekend at -8 on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The home team owns a 4-1 SU and ATS record in its last five games against Philadelphia including a 48-7 win when they last met in November.

New Orleans Saints

Before shutting things down to rest in Week 17, the Saints had sealed home field throughout the NFC playoffs with a 13-2 SU and 10-5 ATS record.

New Orleans averaged 32.7 points per game through its first 15 games, and from Week 10 to Week 16 the defense allowed only 17 points per game. The Saints have no obvious weaknesses heading into this divisional round matchup and will have the home crowd behind them in it as well.

Under Head Coach Sean Payton, the Saints have never lost a postseason game at home. New Orleans is 6-0 SU and 3-3 ATS in its last six playoff home games per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Philadelphia Eagles

Another chapter was added to the Nick Foles legend last Sunday as the Chicago Bears missed a field goal in the waning moments of the game to give Philadelphia a 16-15 upset win as 6.5-point underdogs.

Foles has now led the Eagles to a 4-0 SU and 3-0-1 ATS record since taking over as starter for the injured Carson Wentz this season and is 4-0 SU and ATS with four outright upsets in his last four postseason starts. Philadelphia’s defense has allowed only 7.5 points per game over its last two games.

Sunday night’s total is set at 51.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 9-0 in New Orleans’ last nine playoff home games.

By all accounts, the Saints were the best team of the regular season in 2018. There is no question that the Eagles are playing their best football at the right time of the year and another 41-point blowout probably isn’t going to happen. But overcoming New Orleans might just be asking too much of the defending champions.

