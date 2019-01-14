Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are both tied with Roy Emerson for the most Australian Open titles in tennis history with six apiece. The two stars enter this year’s Australian Open as favorites to potentially break that tie and stand alone with a seventh career Australian Open win.

Djokovic is a +120 favorite to win the tournament in Melbourne on the 2019 Australian Open odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After going 25 months without a grand slam title since winning the French Open in 2016, Djokovic picked up wins at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last season to cap off an impressive 2018 season. His recent form and history of success in this tournament make him a worthy favorite at online betting sites heading into this event.

It was here in Melbourne that Roger Federer (+500 to win the Australian Open) snapped a four-year Grand Slam title drought to win the Australian Open in 2017, and he followed up that victory with another in this tournament last year.

Federer had four tournament wins and three runner-up finishes in 2018. Given his comfort level in Melbourne and a favorable draw in this tournament, bettors looking for a better payout than Djokovic’s +120 could do worse than +500 on Federer.

Other contenders on the men’s side include Rafael Nadal (+700), Alexander Zverev (+800), Marin Cilic (+2000) and Nick Kyrgios (+2000). Andy Murray (+2500) announced that he will be retiring due to chronic hip pain this year, but is hoping to be able to play this season through Wimbledon.

Serena Williams (+400 on the odds to win the Australian Open on the women’s side) opted not to play in this tournament last year as she was getting back up to speed from her 2017 pregnancy. Williams feels that she is back to 100% now and will look to score her eighth career Australian Open championship. A win would also move Williams into a tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles in women’s tennis history.

Remarkably, each of the last eight women’s Grand Slam titles have been won by eight different women. The field is wide open behind Williams and has plenty of contenders to win including Naomi Osaka (+800), Simona Halep (+900), Angelique Kerber (+1000), Aryna Sabalenka (+1100), Elina Svitolina (+1200), Karolina Pliskova (+1200), Caroline Wozniacki (+1400) and Sloane Stephens (+1400).

Men’s Australian Open Odds

Novak Djokovic +120

Roger Federer +500

Rafael Nadal +700

Alexander Zverev +800

Marin Cilic +2000

Nick Kyrgios +2000

Andy Murray +2500

Dominic Thiem +2500

Karen Kachanov +2500

Women’s Australian Open Odds

Serena Williams +400

Naomi Osaka +800

Simona Halep +900

Angelique Kerber +1000

Aryna Sabalenka +1100

Elina Svitolina +1200

Karolina Pliskova +1200

Caroline Wozniacki +1400

Sloane Stephens +1400

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.