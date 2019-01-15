The San Jose Sharks are a perfect 6-0 in the month of January. The Sharks will try to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins this Tuesday night.

San Jose is a -145 home favorite on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Penguins are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Sharks and hope to pull off the upset Tuesday as +125 road underdogs.

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks closed out the month of November with a four-game losing streak to fall to 12-10-5 on the season.

Since then, San Jose has failed to record points in only three of its games, compiling an impressive 15-3-2 record over its last 20. With 52 points in 47 games, Brent Burns leads all defensemen in scoring this season and could be on his way to a second career Norris Trophy. The Sharks rank fifth in the NHL in scoring with 3.55 goals per game.

In their last six home games against the Penguins, the Sharks are just 2-4 per the OddsShark NHL Database. San Jose had won its previous 10 home games against Pittsburgh before this recent slump.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Much like the Sharks, the Penguins have overcome some early season doldrums to re-emerge as one of the top teams in the league. Pittsburgh was 10-10-5 back on December 1, and since then the team has gone 15-4-1 over its last 20 games.

The Penguins picked up a surprising loss on Saturday on the road against the lowly Los Angeles Kings, but that could work against the Sharks as Pittsburgh is 7-1 in its last eight games coming off a loss in the game before.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 6.5 goals at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between the Sharks and the Penguins.

While these two teams have trended towards the UNDER in recent meetings, this one could be a high scoring affair. Both teams rank near the middle of the pack in goals against and in the top five in scoring, and their one meeting earlier this season was a 5-2 Penguins win. Regardless of who comes out on top, this should be an exciting game.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.