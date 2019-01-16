The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-1 straight up and against the spread over their last five games. The Pelicans look to keep things rolling with an upset win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

New Orleans is a 6-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the last 10 games between Golden State and New Orleans, the Pelicans are 5-5 ATS while the Warriors hold an 8-2 SU advantage.

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors When: Wednesday, January 16, 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California Betting Line / Total: Golden State -6 / 240 Points Pelicans at Warriors OddsShark Matchup Report

New Orleans Pelicans

Through the first 39 games of the season, the Pelicans were a disappointing 17-22 SU and 16-23 ATS. New Orleans has entered the second half of its season on a high note with a 4-1 SU and ATS run to move back to within two games of .500 and three of their next five games are on the road against teams currently in playoff position.

Anthony Davis has had a monster season to date with career highs in points per game with 29.4 and rebounds per game with 13.3, and in the month of January he has ramped those averages up to 34 points and 15.3 rebounds per game through six games.

The Pelicans haven’t fared well as a betting underdog in recent weeks going 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS in their last four instances as one per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State entered its battle for first place in the Western Conference against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night with a 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS record over its previous seven games including a four-game winning streak.

Fatigue could be a factor for the Warriors on Wednesday night; the team will be playing its second night of a back-to-back and third game in four nights with a travel night on Tuesday while New Orleans hasn’t played a back-to-back since December. The Warriors are 0-4 ATS in their last four games on the second night of a back-to-back.

Wednesday’s total is set at 240 points at betting sites. The UNDER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between the Warriors and Pelicans.

Anthony Davis has been on an offensive tear of late, and James Harden showed what that can do when he led his Rockets to a 135-134 road upset over Golden State earlier this month. The Warriors are tough to beat at home, but the well-rested Pelicans could make this a close one.

