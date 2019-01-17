The Oklahoma City Thunder are just 1-4 straight up and against the spread over their last five games. The Thunder look to get back in the win column against the Los Angeles Lakers this Thursday night at home.

Oklahoma City is a 10-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over this current five-game slump, the Thunder have already lost two games outright as 10-point favorites against the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder When: Thursday, January 17, 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Betting Line / Total: Oklahoma City -10 / 226 Points Lakers at Thunder OddsShark Matchup Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

After opening the regular season with an 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS skid, the Thunder went 21-6 SU and 17-10 ATS over their next 27 games to surge to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Since then, Oklahoma City has cooled off with a 5-7 SU and ATS record over its last 12 games. The Thunder have been awful on the defensive end over their current 1-4 SU and ATS slump giving up no fewer than 112 points in any of the five games and an average of 128.6 points per game over that stretch.

In 15 home games against the Lakers since 2012, the Thunder are 14-1 SU and 12-3 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James was cleared to return to practice on Monday but did not travel with the team for this two-game road trip starting in Oklahoma City. James will likely return on the team’s four-game homestand starting on January 21. His return can’t come soon enough for the Lakers, who are 4-7 SU and 4-6-1 ATS in his absence.

In their last five games as a betting underdog, the Lakers are 1-4 SU and ATS.

Thursday night’s total is set at 226 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 12-3 in Los Angeles’ last 15 games.

Oklahoma City has largely taken care of business at home this season with a 14-6 SU and 11-9 ATS record in 20 games at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

