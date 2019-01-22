At Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots will be making their ninth Super Bowl appearance in the last 18 seasons and their fourth in the last five seasons. The Patriots will be gunning for their sixth Super Bowl championship under Bill Belichick when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

New England is going off as an early 2-point favorite on the NFL odds for the game in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and at -140 (wager $140 to win $100) on the moneyline of the Super Bowl odds.

The earliest lines at offshore books and in Las Vegas immediately following New England’s victory over Kansas City had the Rams listed as a 1-point favorite, but swift action came in on the Patriots to move the line to this position.

The betting total is set at 58 points. If the total does not come down before Super Bowl LIII kicks off on February 2, it will surpass Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl XLIV for the highest posted total in Super Bowl history. Seven of the last 10 Super Bowl matchups have gone OVER the posted total at sports betting sites.

These two teams don’t have much history playing against each other with only five meetings since 2002. New England has dominated those five games however with a record of 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS against the Rams, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, most recently defeating Los Angeles 26-10 at home in December of 2016. This five-game win streak started with New England’s 20-17 upset win over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Both teams have identical records over their last eight games at 6-2 SU with the Rams holding a microscopic edge against the spread over that stretch at 5-2-1 ATS to New England’s 5-3 ATS. The Rams and Patriots have both gone 4-0 SU over their last four games; Los Angeles is 4-0 ATS over its last four and New England is 3-0 ATS over its last three.

While the total is set sky high in this one, Los Angeles and New England have both trended towards the UNDER this season with the Rams going 9-8-1 on the UNDER and the Patriots going 7-11 on the UNDER. Los Angeles enters the Super Bowl with a 4-2-1 record on the UNDER in its last seven games and New England is 8-3 on the UNDER in its last 11 games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.