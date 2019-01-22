The New York Islanders are a perfect 5-0 over their last five games. The Islanders will try to extend their winning streak to six games on Tuesday night when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

New York is a -140 road favorite on the NHL odds in Chicago at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Blackhawks beat the Washington Capitals as +125 home underdogs on Sunday and look to convert as home dogs again Tuesday going off at +120.

New York Islanders

The Islanders were right around the middle of the pack through their first 30 games under new head coach Barry Trotz with a record of 14-12-4. Since then, New York has found another gear, shooting to the top of the Metropolitan Division with a 15-3-0 record over the team’s last 18 games.

The team has been sensational on defense this season allowing an NHL-best 2.42 goals per game, and over the Islanders’ current five-game winning streak New York has allowed only three goals and has earned two straight shutouts.

New York is getting the job done on the road of late with a perfect 6-0 record in its last six games away from home per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-5 win over Washington on Sunday afternoon. In stark contrast of New York’s sterling defense, the Blackhawks rank 30th in the NHL in goals against allowing 3.74 a game and have given up at least four goals in each of their last six games.

Since opening the season with a promising 6-2-2 start, Chicago is in the running for the worst record in the NHL at this point with an 11-22-7 record over their last 40 games.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 6.5 goals. The OVER is 7-0 in Chicago’s last seven games and the UNDER is 6-0 in New York’s last six games at online betting sites.

Something has to give on Tuesday night, and if the last month of play is any indication, it is the Blackhawks defense that will give. Chicago has scored at least three goals in each of its last seven games, but is just 2-5 over that stretch as the defense has surrendered 4.58 goals per game in those seven contests.

