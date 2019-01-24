Warriors heavy NBA odds favorites at Wizards on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors are 8-0 straight up and 5-2-1 against the spread over their last eight games. The Warriors can extend their winning streak to nine games with a win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Golden State is a 9-point road favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last seven road games, the Warriors are 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS.

Golden State Warriors Notes

After opening the season with a 10-1 SU and 7-4 ATS run, the Warriors went just 13-12 SU and 7-18 ATS over their next 25 games. Stephen Curry’s injury was a factor in this slump, but regular season boredom also plays a role for a team that is just biding its time until the postseason.

Golden State seems to be rounding back into form of late however with a 10-1 SU and 7-3-1 ATS record over their last 11 games. The Warriors have outscored their opponents by an average of 20.6 points per game over their last seven games.

In their last nine games against the Wizards, the Warriors are 8-1 SU and 5-4 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Washington Wizards Notes

A 2-9 SU and 1-10 ATS slump in the month of November dropped Washington to 13-23 SU on the season. It appeared that the team would need to blow things up at the trade deadline, but suddenly the Wizards started stringing some wins together.

Washington is 7-3 SU and 8-2 ATS over its last 10 games, and in the thin Eastern Conference a 20-26 SU record keeps you in the playoff race. Bradley Beal has elevated his game in John Wall’s absence averaging 29 points and 6.2 assists per game in the month of January.

Warriors at Wizards Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 235 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Golden State’s last six games on the road.

While Washington has been playing better of late, the Wizards don’t have nearly enough fire power to keep up with a Warriors team that has been clicking on all cylinders, especially since DeMarcus Cousins has returned. Golden State should be at its best in this one coming off of two days rest and having a day off on Friday.

