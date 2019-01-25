Anthem, coin toss, Gatorade among the Super Bowl prop bets

While some sports fans will simply be betting on who will win the game on Super Bowl Sunday, prop bettors will have their cards full from before the game even begins to after its final whistle. Gladys Knight was selected to sing this year’s national anthem and the betting action begins there.

The total for Knight’s rendition of the national anthem is set at OVER 1:47 at -160 and UNDER 1:47 at +120 on the Super Bowl prop bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since Kelly Clarkson zipped through the national anthem in one minute and 34 seconds back in Super Bowl XLVI, each of the last six national anthem performances have gone at least 1:54 with four of the six taking over two minutes to complete. Gladys Knight certainly has the vocals to stretch the song out if she chooses.

Next up is the coin toss. Bettors can bet on “Heads” or “Tails”, which team will win the toss, and whether or not the team that wins the toss will go on to win the game. Last year, “Heads” was correctly called by the Patriots, who went on to lose the game. That “Heads” broke a streak of four straight “Tails” wins.

For Maroon 5’s halftime show, the total number of songs performed is set at 7.5. Three of the last five Super Bowl halftime shows have featured seven songs or less, but Justin Timberlake crushed this number last year with 11 songs. As for the first song played, “One More Night” is the favorite at +300 over a handful of other contenders including “Makes Me Wonder” (+500), “Sugar” (+550), “Animals” (+600), “Girls Like You” (+600), and “Moves Like Jagger” (+600).

Bill Belichick has received only two Gatorade baths in his five Super Bowl wins with the Patriots; a clear one at Super Bowl XXXIX and a blue one at Super Bowl XLIX. What color will the winning coach receive a Gatorade bath in this year, if there is one? Lime/Green/Yellow is the +225 favorite over Orange (+300), Blue (+375), Red (+400), Clear/Water (+400) and Purple (+1000).

No prop roundup is complete without some Donald Trump props. The total number of Trump tweets on Super Bowl Sunday is set at six (Over -140, Under +100). The President is a +400 underdog to attend the game and a -700 favorite not to be there.

New England is listed as the betting favorite on the Super Bowl odds against Los Angeles.

