The Houston Rockets are 10-1 straight up and 9-1-1 against the spread over their last 11 games. The Rockets can extend their current winning streak to six games with an upset on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Houston is an 8.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last two games as a betting underdog, the Rockets are 2-0 SU and ATS.

Houston Rockets

With three straight losses at the beginning of December dropping Houston’s record to 11-14 SU through 25 games, genuine concerns started to circle around whether or not the Rockets could climb out of this funk. They have over their last 11 games thanks to the unbelievable scoring prowess of James Harden.

Harden wrapped up December with four straight games of at least 41 points and has averaged an incredible 40.8 points per game over his last 10 games. As Chris Paul is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, the team appears to be in good hands without him.

The Rockets are 3-2 SU and ATS in their last five games against the Warriors with two outright upsets over that stretch per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State ended 2018 with a two-game winning streak on the road earning double-digit wins over Portland and Phoenix. Before that stretch, the Warriors had lost each of their last two games outright at home and were 1-8 ATS over their previous nine games. At 25-13 SU and 16-22 ATS, the Warriors have not looked dominant this season but are still very much in the hunt for the top seed in the conference. The Warriors are 0-4 ATS in their last four games at home.

Thursday night’s total is set at 225.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 6-0 in the last six games between Houston and Golden State.

James Harden and the Rockets offense have shown no signs of slowing down over the last few weeks. They will likely continue their torrent pace in Oakland. Golden State has the weapons to out-duel anyone in a shootout, but whether or not those weapons are at their best on Thursday will determine what the final score looks like in this one.

