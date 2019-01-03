The San Antonio Spurs are 11-3 straight up and 9-4-1 against the spread in their last 14 games against the Toronto Raptors. The Spurs hope to continue this trend of success when they host Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors this Thursday night.

San Antonio is a 1.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last four games at home, the Spurs are 4-0 SU and ATS.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs struggled through the first 25 games of the 2018 season going just 11-14 SU and ATS over that stretch. But the team has found its groove over the last month of play with a 10-3 SU and 11-2 ATS record over its last 13 games.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are clicking on offense and the defense is allowing only 91.3 points per game over its last 13, far fewer than the 118.5 per game it was allowing through the first 25 games. With this recent burst of wins, the Spurs currently sit in a playoff spot with the eighth seed out West.

Over 20 home games this season, the Spurs are 15-5 SU and 14-6 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database. That includes a current run of 9-1 SU and ATS.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto burst out of the gate to a 20-4 SU record to kick off the season before hitting a 3-5 SU and ATS slump in the month of December. While the ATS numbers are still lagging with a 2-5 ATS record in the team’s last seven games, the Raptors have been getting healthy and are back on the right side of the scoreboard with a 5-2 SU record over that stretch.

Leonard has been sensational in his first season in Toronto ranking fifth in the NBA in scoring with 27.3 points per game while also averaging 8.2 rebounds and leading the way for the Raptors on defense.

Thursday night’s total is set at 216.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams.

This will be an emotional game for head coach Gregg Popovich and Kawhi Leonard as the two face off against each other for the first time after spending the last seven seasons together, and it will also be DeMar DeRozen’s first game against Toronto after nine years as a Raptor. Both teams and their star players will be fired up to make a statement on Thursday.

