In last year’s losing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady passed for 505 yards and three touchdowns. The four-time Super Bowl MVP will try to put together another big game, this time in a winning effort, when his New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams as betting favorites on the 2019 Super Bowl odds.

The total for passing yards by Tom Brady for Sunday is set at 300.5 (Over -140, Under +110) on the Super Bowl props. This is a surprisingly low line given that Brady has passed for over 340 yards in each of his two postseason starts this year and has thrown for at least 337 yards in six of his last seven playoff games. Game scripts that feature the Patriots trailing or involved in a shootout will almost certainly send the veteran quarterback over 300 yards.

Brady’s touchdown pass total is set at two touchdown passes with the OVER favored at -135 and the UNDER paying +105. Despite his strong performances against Los Angeles and Kansas City, Brady has passed for only one touchdown in each of his two playoff performances and in four of his last five games overall.

Jared Goff’s passing yard total is set at 289.5 yards (Over -115, Under -115) on the Super Bowl 2019 prop bets. While Brady’s total yards line seems a bit low, this one looks a bit high; Goff has averaged only 224.5 passing yards per game over Los Angeles’ last four games. And while he did surpass 289.5 yards with 297 against New Orleans, that was due to the 18 passing yards he picked up in overtime.

Goff’s passing touchdown line is set at two touchdowns (Over -115, Under -115). The 24-year-old has passed for one touchdown or less in six of Los Angeles’ last seven games.

In a head-to-head prop, Tom Brady is a -130 favorite to throw the first touchdown pass of the game over Goff at +100. The total for combined total yards between the two gunslingers is set at 589.5 passing yards. Bettors who expect a close game should like the OVER in this spot, while bettors who see one team securing a lead and running clock with their running game might lean towards the UNDER.

