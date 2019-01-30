Todd Gurley rushed for just 10 yards and four carries in the Los Angeles Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game. Gurley’s health and mindset heading into this Sunday are among the most compelling storylines of Super Bowl 53.

Gurley’s rushing yards total is set at 70.5 (Over -115, Under -115) on the Super Bowl props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The star running back rushed for an average of 97.9 yards per game through the first 12 games of the season and could easily surpass 70.5 yards if he is heavily utilized in the Super Bowl.

But after a nearly invisible performance against New Orleans, fans and bettors aren’t sure what to expect from Gurley this Sunday.

C.J. Anderson has been brilliant for the Rams in four games as Gurley’s backup averaging 116.5 rushing yards per game over that stretch. Anderson’s total is set at 49.5 (Over -105, Under -125) and the OVER could be worth consideration for bettors that think the Rams will run the ball effectively against New England.

Sony Michel’s rushing yards total is set at 80.5 yards (Over -115, Under -115) on the Super Bowl 2019 prop bets for Sunday. Michel has been sensational this postseason with 242 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns through New England’s first two playoff games. If the Patriots, the betting favorites on the Super Bowl odds 2019, ever lead in Super Bowl 53, the Rams defense should see a healthy dose of Michel.

James White has made a name for himself with some big postseason performances. His rushing yards total is set at just 19.5 (Over -115, Under -115), but his receiving totals include 55.5 receiving yards (Over -130, Under +100) and 6.5 receptions (Over -140, Under +110).

The highest receiving yards total in Super Bowl 53 is set on Julian Edelman at 84.5 yards (Over -125, Under -105). Edelman has averaged a staggering 7.4 receptions and 117.8 receiving yards per game in his last five postseason appearances, which are all wins. In addition to Edelman and White, Rob Gronkowski is expected to be a big target for New England with a total set at 54.5 receiving yards (Over -130, Under +100).

Jared Goff’s top targets on the Rams include Robert Woods at 74.5 receiving yards (Over -115, Under -115), Brandin Cooks at 70.5 (Over -115, Under -115) and Josh Reynolds at 49.5 (Over -115, Under -115).

