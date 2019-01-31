Raptors have slight edge on NBA odds hosting Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-1 straight up and 4-3-1 against the spread over their last eight games. The Bucks will try to hold on to the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a road win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

Milwaukee is a 2.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Toronto at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last two road games against the Raptors, the Bucks are 2-0 SU and ATS.

Milwaukee Bucks Notes

With a record of 36-13 SU and 27-19-3 ATS, Milwaukee currently owns the best record in the NBA. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and his 26.5 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, the Bucks rank second best in the league in scoring with 117.2 points per game and seventh best in points allowed (107.6 per game) for the best scoring differential in the league.

The Bucks have been favored in each of their last 24 games, last going off as an underdog when they defeated the Raptors 104-99 in Toronto back in December.

Since starting the season off with a 5-6 SU and 4-7 ATS record away from home, the Bucks are 9-3 SU and 7-3-2 ATS over their last 12 road games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Toronto Raptors Notes

Toronto was on a nice 8-1 SU and 5-4 ATS run at the start of January but has cooled off with a 1-2 SU and ATS road trip over its last three games. The Raptors will be happy to return home for this matchup as they are 10-0 SU over their last 10 home games and 6-3 ATS over their last nine.

Kawhi Leonard has been great in January averaging 31.8 points and 4.1 assists per game in the nine games he has played this month.

Bucks at Raptors Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 229.5 points. The UNDER is 8-3 in Milwaukee’s last 11 games.

Only a half-game separates the Bucks and the Raptors heading into this game, meaning that the winner of this one will have sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. This is the last regular season meeting between these two championship contenders with the Bucks currently holding the season series lead two games to one.

