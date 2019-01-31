Warriors host the 76ers as clear NBA betting favorites

The Golden State Warriors are 11-0 straight up and 7-3-1 against the spread over their last 11 games. The red-hot Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Golden State is a 9.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their current winning streak, the Warriors are 3-0 SU and 2-0-1 ATS at home with an average margin of victory of 23.7 points per game.

Golden State Warriors Notes

The Warriors’ play of late is an alarming sight for the rest of the league. It was bad enough that Golden State had Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry; especially when Curry is enjoying the second highest scoring clip of his career at 29.3 points per game.

The addition of DeMarcus Cousins, who has fit right into this machine with 15.2 points and seven rebounds per game, has given the Warriors that air of invincibility that make it hard to imagine any team beating this one four times in seven games.

In their last 10 games against the 76ers, the Warriors are a perfect 10-0 SU but they have gone just 1-6 ATS in their last seven against Philadelphia per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Philadelphia 76ers Notes

Philadelphia took advantage of an injury-riddled Los Angeles Lakers squad Tuesday in a strong 121-105 road win. The 76ers have gone just 12-13 SU and 10-15 ATS on the road this season, and these road struggles have been the main thing keeping Philadelphia out of the fight for first place in the East.

Things have been better of late with a 5-2 SU and 4-3 ATS record in the team’s last seven games away from home.

76ers at Warriors Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 240 points. The UNDER is 7-3 in the last 10 games between these two teams.

With how strong Toronto, Milwaukee and Indiana have looked this season, the 76ers may be looking to add a piece before next week’s trade deadline to help get them over the hump. In the meantime, they’ll be tasked with trying to slow down one of the greatest NBA teams ever assembled in the midst of an 11-game winning streak.

