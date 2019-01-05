Colts small underdogs at Texans on Saturday Wild Card odds

The Indianapolis Colts are 9-1 straight up and 6-3-1 against the spread over their last 10 games including a current streak of 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS. The Colts will try to stay hot with an upset win this Saturday on the road against the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis is a 1-point road underdog on the NFL odds in Houston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last game against the Texans in Houston, the Colts won 24-21 as 4-point road underdogs.

Indianapolis Colts

After starting the season off with a 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS mark, the Colts had virtually no room for error the rest of the way if they hoped to make the postseason. Fueled by the fantastic play of Andrew Luck, Indianapolis won nine of its last 10 games including road games in Houston and Tennessee to lock up the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Luck finished the regular season ranked fifth in passing yards with 4,493 and second in touchdown passes with 39 behind only Patrick Mahomes.

The Colts own an impressive 5-1 SU and 5-0-1 ATS record in their last six road games against the Texans per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Houston Texans

Like Indianapolis, Houston got off to a slow start this season with an 0-3 SU and ATS record through its first three games. The Texans went on to go 9-0 SU and 6-3 ATS over their next nine games before wrapping up the regular season with a 2-2 SU and 1-1-2 ATS run.

With a healthy J.J. Watt leading the way with 16 sacks, the Texans finished the regular season with the fourth best scoring defense in the league allowing only 19.8 points per game. Houston is 1-3 SU and ATS over its last four postseason games.

Saturday’s total is set at 48.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five games between Houston and Indianapolis.

Nine of the last 10 games between these two division rivals have been decided by a touchdown or less including this year’s season split in which each team won on the road by a field goal. This should be another extremely competitive game between two teams that have been playing at a high level for the last few months.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.