Cowboys host Seahawks as favorites on Saturday Wild Card odds

The Dallas Cowboys are 7-1 straight up and 6-1-1 against the spread over their last eight games. The Cowboys will take on another red-hot team when the Seattle Seahawks come to town this Saturday night.

Dallas is a 2-point home favorite on the NFL odds in Arlington at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last five games against the Seahawks the Cowboys are just 1-4 SU.

Dallas Cowboys

After hitting the halfway point of the season with the team in turmoil at 3-5 SU and ATS, the Cowboys turned things around with an impressive 7-1 SU run over the second half to lock up the NFC East title.

Amari Cooper racked up 725 yards and six touchdowns in his nine games as a Cowboy, but more importantly gave Dallas a legitimate deep threat to help take pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliot. Both played great down the stretch, as did the Cowboys defense that finished seventh in total defense allowing 329.3 yards per game and sixth in scoring defense allowing 20.3 points per game.

Now Dallas must translate this success into the postseason. The Cowboys are 2-9 SU and 3-8 ATS in 11 playoff games since 1997 per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle shook off an 0-2 SU and ATS start to 2018 to go 10-4 SU and 9-3-2 ATS over its last 14 games including a current run of 6-1 SU and 4-2-1 ATS. Russell Wilson was excellent this season and finished tied for third in the NFL in touchdown passes with 35, but it was the team’s commitment to the running game that fueled this year’s success.

Chris Carson’s 1,151 rushing yards led a rushing attack that led the league with 160 rushing yards per game. The Seahawks are 25-6-4 ATS in their last 35 night games.

Saturday night’s total is set at 43 points at betting sites. The UNDER is 8-2 in the last 10 games between Seattle and Dallas.

Both of these teams have enjoyed success over the second half of the season by imposing their will at the line of scrimmage. This should be a good physical game between two tough teams, and the winner won’t be an easy out in next week’s divisional round action.

