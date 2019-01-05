Chargers small underdogs at Ravens on Sunday NFL odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are 6-0 straight up and against the spread in their last six games on the road. The Chargers will try to extend their road winning streak to seven games against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles is a 3-point road underdog on the NFL odds in Baltimore at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. When these two teams met in Los Angeles on December 22, the Ravens won 22-10 as 4-point underdogs.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers finished the regular season with a record of 12-4 SU and 9-7 ATS, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC. But because the two played in the same division and the Chiefs held the tiebreaker, the Chargers find themselves in a tough road game at Baltimore this week instead of at home with a bye and home field next week.

Los Angeles will be tasked with doing things the hard way this postseason, but a 7-1 SU and ATS road record in 2018 suggests that the Chargers may be up to the task.

In their last 10 games against the Ravens, the Chargers are 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Baltimore Ravens

After falling to 4-5 SU and ATS with an 0-3 SU and ATS midseason slump, the Ravens turned to Lamar Jackson to take over for the injured Joe Flacco at quarterback. Jackson has been excellent in the starting role for Baltimore averaging 79 rushing yards per game to compliment an effective passing game while leading the team to a 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS record down the stretch.

Baltimore has won each of its last four games at home but is just 1-5 ATS in its last six games at home.

Sunday’s total is set at 41.5 points at online sports betting sites. The UNDER is 6-0 in Baltimore’s last six playoff home games.

This is an exciting matchup between two of the AFC’s best and hottest teams. Both of these teams have a legitimate shot at going all the way to the Super Bowl, but only one of them will make it out of this week. It should be a battle.

