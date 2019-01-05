Bears clear betting favorites hosting Eagles on Wild Card odds

The Chicago Bears are 9-1 straight up and against the spread over their last 10 games. The Bears will try to keep their roll going this Sunday when they host the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago is a 6.5-point home favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last three games against the Eagles, the Bears are 0-3 SU and ATS.

Chicago Bears

The Bears put together yet another masterful performance on defense last Sunday to wrap up a 12-4 SU and ATS campaign with a 24-10 road win over the Minnesota Vikings. Over the Bears’ season-ending 9-1 SU and ATS streak, the team averaged 25.1 points per game on offense while allowing only 14.9 per game on defense.

Mitch Trubisky has been great when he’s needed to be, but with the level the defense has been playing at, he hasn’t needed to do much.

This will be Chicago’s first playoff game since 2011. The Bears are 3-5 SU and 2-6 ATS over their last eight playoff games per the OddsShark NFL Database.

Philadelphia Eagles

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys 29-23 to fall to 6-7 SU and 4-9 ATS on the season, the Eagles needed to win out and get help from around the league to advance to the postseason. Worse yet, they had to start this journey with backup quarterback Nick Foles as 13.5-point road underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams.

Yet here we are; Foles led the Eagles to a 3-0 SU and 2-0-1 ATS record with wins over division winners Los Angeles and Houston and got enough help to advance into the postseason with a 9-7 record. The Eagles are 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six games on the road.

Sunday’s total is set at 41.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 16-8 in Philadelphia’s last 24 games on the road.

On paper, the red-hot Bears should have no trouble taking care of this beat up Eagles squad at home. But the same was true on paper when the Eagles were underdogs in all three of their postseason wins last year when Nick Foles led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl. Something about this Eagles team suggests that this game may be more competitive than the spread would indicate.

