The Vegas Golden Knights are a perfect 6-0 over their last six games. The Golden Knights can extend their winning streak to seven games with a win over the New York Rangers this Tuesday night.

Vegas is a -250 home favorite on the NHL odds in Las Vegas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the three all-time games between these two teams, the Golden Knights hold a 2-1 edge on the moneyline over the Rangers (+222).

Vegas Golden Knights

Perhaps as a result of the fatigue of a deep postseason run last season, the Golden Knights got off to a slow start with a record of 9-12-1 through their first 22 games. Since then, Vegas has been playing a lot more like the team that went to the Stanley Cup in its inaugural season with an impressive 17-3-3 run over its last 23 games.

The Golden Knights have allowed two goals or fewer in each of their last six games and are outscoring their opponents 19 to seven over that stretch.

The Golden Knights have excelled at home this season with a 14-3-3 record compared to just a 12-12-1 record on the road per the OddsShark NHL Database.

New York Rangers

New York had seemingly shaken off a disastrous 3-7-1 start to the season with a 9-1-1 record over their next 11 games. But since that burst of strong play, the Rangers have been back to slumping with a 5-9-5 record over their last 19 games.

The team has been particularly awful over its current three game losing streak picking up three regulation losses while being outscored 18 to three. The Rangers are 6-12-2 on the road this season.

Tuesday night’s total is set at six goals at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-1 in Vegas’ last six games.

On paper, the Golden Knights seem like the crystal clear play here as a surging team with an excellent home record squaring off against a struggling team with an awful road record. Yet sometimes in the NHL it is these seemingly obvious spots that end up throwing bettors for a loop.

Bettors looking to take a chance on the Rangers may find the puckline more palatable at +1.5 (-123) while confident Golden Knights backers can get Vegas at -1.5 (+103).

