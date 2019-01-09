The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons have matching 2-5 straight-up records over their last seven games with the Lakers holding a slight against the spread edge of 3-4 to Detroit’s 2-5 over that stretch. The two slumping teams will try to pick up a win when they meet this Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite on the NBA odds at home at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six games as a betting favorite the Lakers are 2-4 SU and ATS.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers picked up a statement win on Christmas Day with a 127-101 victory as 9-point underdogs on the road against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, that win came at a major price as LeBron James suffered a hamstring injury that would keep the team’s star out indefinitely.

Los Angeles proceeded to go just 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS in its first six games without James before scoring a 107-97 upset in Dallas as 7.5-point underdogs on Monday. A second straight win on Wednesday could get things on the right track in LeBron’s absence.

Over their last five games with the Pistons, the Lakers are just 1-4 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Detroit Pistons

Ironically enough, Detroit’s current skid also came immediately following an upset win over Golden State. The Pistons beat the Warriors on December 1 to improve to 13-7 SU and 12-8 on the point spread through its first 20 games including a 7-1 SU and ATS record over their last eight games.

But since then, Detroit has been steadily slipping down in the standings with a 4-14 SU and 5-12-1 ATS record over its last 18 games. Detroit is 1-4 SU and ATS in its last five games on the road.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 217.5 points. The OVER is 4-2 in Detroit’s last six games.

This matchup is a very winnable game for two teams that are desperately in need of a win. The Pistons sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference while the Lakers sit in eighth place in the West; both need to win games like this one to keep pace in the playoff race.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.