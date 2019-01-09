The Houston Rockets are 12-2 straight up and 11-2-1 against the spread over their last 14 games. The Rockets will try to keep things going against one of the league’s best teams with the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town.

Houston is a 1.5-point home underdog on the NBA odds on Wednesday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 10 games at home, the Rockets are 10-0 SU and 9-0-1 ATS.

Houston Rockets

James Harden has separated from the pack as the best scorer in the NBA this season, averaging 33.7 points per game which is a full 4.3 more points per game than Stephen Curry in second place.

Harden has averaged 40.2 points and 9.6 assists per game over the Rockets’ last 13 games, and recently joined Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the last 30 years to score 400 points in a 10-game span. As Harden has elevated his play, so to have his teammates around him, leading to this impressive 14-game hot streak.

The Rockets are 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS in their last eight games against the Milwaukee Bucks per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Milwaukee Bucks

While Houston has been one of the league’s best teams over the last month, Milwaukee has been near the top of the standings all season long. The Bucks are 28-11 SU and 22-15-2 ATS this season and have been on an impressive hot streak of their own of late with a 10-2 SU and 8-3-1 ATS record over their last 12 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying career high clips in rebounds with 12.6 per game and assists with six per game while still scoring at an elite level with 26.6 points per game.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 225.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-3 in the last eight meetings between Milwaukee and Houston.

This game features two of the best players in the world today squaring off in Antetokounmpo and Harden. This is a particularly interesting test for the Bucks, who are just 9-7 SU on the road this season and play 10 of their next 13 games away from home.

Milwaukee is 4-1 SU and 3-1-1 ATS over its last five road games and a win over a team as hot as Houston could set the tone for the rest of the trip.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.