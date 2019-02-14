Thunder betting favorites at Pelicans on Thursday NBA odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 11-1 straight up and 10-2 against the spread over their last 12 games. The Thunder will try to pick up a fifth straight win this Thursday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Oklahoma City is a 3.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in New Orleans at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last eight games, the Thunder are 7-1 SU and ATS with a current stretch of 4-0 SU and ATS over their last four.

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans When: Thursday, February 14, 8:00 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Betting Line / Total: Oklahoma City -3.5 / 237 Points Thunder at Pelicans OddsShark Matchup Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Notes

Everything is clicking for the Thunder as they surge towards the All-Star break. With 21 points, 11 assists and 14 rebounds, Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double in Oklahoma City’s 120-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

And Westbrook may not even be the hottest player on his team right now as Paul George, who dropped 47 against the Trail Blazers, is averaging 39.7 points per game in the month of February. George is having a career year this season and has emerged as a legitimate MVP contender.

In 10 games against New Orleans since the start of the 2016-17 season, the Thunder are 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

New Orleans Pelicans Notes

The trade deadline has come and gone, and Anthony Davis is still in a Pelicans uniform. As much as New Orleans would love to bench Davis for the rest of the season to improve their draft positioning with losses and to protect their top asset heading into the offseason, NBA rest rules demand that a healthy starter like Davis must play or the team would be subject to heavy fines.

New Orleans is trying to limit Davis’ playing time, the home crowd is booing their former franchise hero, and the end of the season can’t come fast enough for the Pelicans. New Orleans is 0-3 ATS since the trade deadline.

Thunder at Pelicans Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 237 points at online sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-3 in the last nine meetings between these two teams.

This Sunday, Paul George and Russell Westbrook will be on Team Giannis facing Anthony Davis on Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. But before those festivities commence, these superstars will clash in New Orleans on Thursday.

