Duke clear betting favorite on latest March Madness odds

The Duke Blue Devils are 22-2 straight up and 15-9 against the spread so far this season. The Blue Devils have won each of their last eight games and will look to carry that momentum through the end of the regular season into tournament time.

Duke is a +170 favorite on the NCAA Tournament odds for this season at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While silly conversations in November about whether the Blue Devils could beat an NBA team have subsided, there is no questioning that this group has elite talent. RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson will likely be the top two selections in the next NBA Draft and Cam Reddish won’t be far behind them. This is clearly the team to beat in March.

With that said, plenty of big favorites have fallen in grueling one-and-done format of March Madness before. The Tennessee Volunteers (+750 to win the championship) are the current No. 1 team in the nation according to the AP Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll with a 23-1 SU and 13-9-1 ATS record on the year. Tennessee defeated the then-No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (+900) 76-73 back in December and have an upcoming road test against the Kentucky Wildcats (+800) to try to make another statement on Saturday.

Will this be the season that the defensive-minded Virginia Cavaliers finally figure it out? The Cavaliers became the first No. 1 seed ever to lose to a No. 16 seed in last year’s tournament, and they’ve carried the frustration of that loss into this season with an impressive 21-2 SU and 17-6 ATS campaign. Both of Virginia’s losses have come to Duke, but one was by only two points; the Cavaliers could be in the mix this March at +800 at sports betting sites.

Other potential contenders include last year’s runner-up Michigan Wolverines (+850) and champion Villanova Wildcats (+4000) as well as the Michigan State Spartans (+1100), Kansas Jayhawks (+1800), Nevada Wolfpack (+2200) and North Carolina Tar Heels (+2500).

Michigan State and Nevada have both been excellent to their backers this season as the Spartans are 18-7-1 ATS and the Wolfpack are 16-7-1 ATS.

2019 NCAA Tournament Odds Duke +170 Tennessee +750 Kentucky +800 Virginia +800 Michigan +850 Gonzaga +900 Michigan State +1100 Kansas +1800 Nevada +2200 North Carolina +2500 Villanova +4000 See the complete list at OddsShark

