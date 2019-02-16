Joey Logano finished the 2018 season with six top-five finishes over his last 10 races including wins at Martinsville and Homestead to secure the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. Logano will begin his championship defense this Sunday in the Daytona 500.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup winner is going off at +800 on the 2019 Daytona 500 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Logano has finished in the top six in each of his last four appearances in the Daytona 500 including a fourth-place finish last year and a win in 2015.

Brad Keselowski is Logano’s co-favorite to win this race as he is also going off at +800. Keselowski has not enjoyed Logano’s recent success at Daytona; since finishing fourth in this race in 2013 and third in 2014, Keselowski has wrecked out of each of his last four tries in the Daytona 500 to finish no better than 20th in those four races. He has never won this event.

Right below the co-favorites on the board at online betting sites is Kevin Harvick at +850 to win the Daytona 500. Harvick tied Kyle Busch (+1200 to win) with the most wins in the NASCAR Cup Series last year as both drivers finished with eight apiece. In 17 career appearances at the Daytona 500, Harvick has six top-five finishes and one win back in 2017.

A handful of drivers are each going off at +1100 to win this Sunday in Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott. Almirola and Elliott finished in fifth and sixth place respectively in the Cup Series last season. Denny Hamlin has historically enjoyed success at Daytona with four top-five finishes in his last five appearances in this race including a win in 2016.

Rounding out the top contenders on the NASCAR odds to win this year’s Daytona 500 are Kurt Busch (+1500), Martin Truex Jr. (+1800) and Jimmie Johnson (+1800). Busch won this event in 2017 and Johnson is a two-time winner with victories in 2006 and 2013. Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017 and finished runner up to Logano last season.

