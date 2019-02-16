Tennessee road underdog at Kentucky on Saturday odds

The Tennessee Volunteers are 19-0 straight up and 11-7-1 against the spread over their last 19 games. The Volunteers will try to pick up a 20th straight win this Saturday when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats.

Tennessee is a 2.5-point road underdog on the college basketball odds in Lexington at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last four games as a betting underdog, the Volunteers are 3-1 SU and ATS.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

The Volunteers have been the No. 1 team in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the Coaches Poll over each of the last four weeks, and a road win over Kentucky would only strengthen that position. Tennessee’s 85.4 points per game ranks best in the SEC and seventh best in the nation.

While Grant Williams is the team’s offensive star with a team-leading 19.4 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game, the Volunteers have a balanced attack with five different players averaging over 11 points per game.

In 11 games against SEC opponents this season, Tennessee is 11-0 SU and 7-4 ATS.

Kentucky Wildcats Notes

Kentucky may have gotten caught looking ahead to this showdown on Tuesday when they lost 73-71 at home to the LSU Tigers as 8.5-point favorites. Before that loss, the Wildcats were 10-0 SU over their previous 10 games and 8-0 ATS over their previous eight.

The Wildcats entered this week ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll, and will likely keep their spot in the top five with a win on Saturday; but if they lose, two home losses in one week would not be a good look.

Volunteers at Wildcats Betting Total

Saturday night’s total is set at 145.5 points. The UNDER is 4-0 in Kentucky’s last four games per the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

These two conference rivals have split their last 10 games at 5-5 SU each, and each of their last two meetings have been decided by five points or less. Kentucky hosts Tennessee this Saturday and then will visit the Volunteers in two weeks in what should be a pair of exciting and competitive games that will help the committee to shape its opinion of these two teams before March Madness begins.

