News and notes on Rams vs. Patriots Super Bowl 2019 odds

The Los Angeles Rams are a perfect 4-0 straight up and against the spread over their last four games. To extend their winning streak to five straight games and to emerge victorious this Sunday, the Rams will need to find a way to defeat the New England Patriots for the first time since this franchise last did so in 2001.

Los Angeles is a 2.5-point underdog on the Super Bowl betting odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This betting line has remained steady ever since it landed here mere hours after the Rams opened as 1-point favorites. The flurry of early action on New England moved the line quite a bit, but Rams backers who were hoping to get Los Angeles at +3 appear to be falling just short.

Heading into the weekend, the total on the Super Bowl is down to 56 at many books from its opening position of 59 points. For as dominant as these two offenses have been, it seems that bettors anticipate that New England Head Coach Bill Belichick and Los Angeles Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips will cook up some schemes to keep this game from having too many fireworks.

Those who were waiting for final updates on injuries before make their Super Bowl bets can expect a fairly healthy Super Bowl for both teams. Malcolm Brown was a full participant at practice on Thursday for New England after being limited with a calf injury earlier in the week, and Dont’a Hightower’s missed practice came due to an illness that should be cleared up by Sunday.

On the Rams side, Greg Zuerlein was a full participant in practice on Friday after sitting out as a precaution for an injury in his non-kicking foot earlier in the week. No new reports have come out on running back Todd Gurley as both he and head coach Sean McVay continue to insist that he is 100% healthy heading into the Super Bowl.

With a victory, Tom Brady would become the first player in NFL history to have won six Super Bowl championships. Bill Belichick already owns the most wins and appearances in Super Bowl history as a head coach.

