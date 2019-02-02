Lakers double-digit underdogs at Warriors on Saturday NBA odds

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped out of a 1-3 straight up and against the spread slump on Thursday night with a 123-120 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in LeBron James’ first game back from his groin injury. The Lakers hope to build on that win with a big upset this Saturday night on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles is a 10.5-point underdog on the NBA odds in Oakland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. On Christmas Day, the Lakers beat the Warriors 127-101 in Golden State as 9-point road underdogs.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors When: Saturday, February 2, 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California Betting Line / Total: Golden State -10.5 / 236 Points Lakers at Warriors OddsShark Matchup Report

Los Angeles Lakers Notes

It must be a strange time in the Lakers locker room right now. Reports indicate that Los Angeles has offered the New Orleans Pelicans a package including all three of the Lakers’ young core in Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram for Anthony Davis. Trade rumors affect different players different ways, so only time will tell how these young players will play for the Lakers down the stretch if the deal doesn’t go through.

One sure thing Los Angeles can count on is the play of LeBron James, who returned from injury with an impressive 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

In their last eight games on the road, the Lakers are 4-4 SU and 6-2 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State Warriors Notes

Golden State completely laid an egg in Thursday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring just 104 points in a 113-104 loss as 8-point home favorites. Stephen Curry went off for 41 points and was 10-for-18 from three point range, but the rest of the team went a combined 1-for-20 from deep and couldn’t find a rhythm.

The loss snapped Golden State’s 11-0 SU and 7-3-1 ATS run, and the team continues to be in an unexpected fight with the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Lakers at Warriors Total

Saturday night’s total is set at 236 points. The UNDER is 9-4 in Los Angeles’ last 13 games.

With LeBron James back in the lineup, the Lakers are capable of beating any team at any time. But given the fact that the Warriors got embarrassed on their home court the last time they hosted the Lakers and the fact that they just took an ugly home loss on Thursday, Los Angeles is probably going to get a focused effort from the NBA’s best team.

