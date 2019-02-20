Duke betting favorite hosting UNC on Wednesday odds board

The Duke Blue Devils have climbed up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and are 9-0 straight up and 5-4 against the spread over their last nine games. The Blue Devils hope to extend their winning streak to 10 games with a win over the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday night.

Duke is a 9.5-point home favorite on the college basketball odds in Durham at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six games as a favorite of 9.5 points or less, the Blue Devils are just 1-5 ATS, but they have gone 4-0 SU in their last four such games.

North Carolina Tar Heels at Duke Blue Devils When: Wednesday, February 20, 9:00 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina Betting Line / Total: Duke -9.5 / 165.5 Points Tar Heels at Blue Devils OddsShark Matchup Report

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Led by the dynamic freshman trio of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, the Blue Devils are 23-2 SU and 15-10 ATS on the season and rank fourth best in the nation in scoring with 86.4 points per game.

Williamson and Barrett, who are expected to be drafted with the first two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, are both averaging over 22 points per game. Duke’s defense has been solid as well this season ranking 52nd in the nation allowing 66.1 points per game, giving the Blue Devils an average margin of +20.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-2 SU in their last nine home games against North Carolina but are just 4-5 ATS over that stretch per the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

North Carolina Tar Heels Notes

North Carolina is one of the three teams ranked higher than Duke on offense this season at No. 2 in the nation with 87.5 points per game. The team’s defense has been a lot worse however at No. 229 in the nation allowing 73.3 points per game; but this hasn’t stopped the Tar Heels from compiling a respectable 20-5 SU and 15-8-2 ATS record on the season. Over their last 14 games, the Tar Heels are 12-2 SU and 10-4 ATS.

North Carolina at Duke Betting Total

Wednesday night’s total is set at 165.5 points at betting sites. Despite their big offensive numbers this season, the UNDER is 11-4 in North Carolina’s last 15 games.

Tickets for this game are going off at Super Bowl level prices as the cheapest ones to get in the building are over $2500. This historic rivalry always makes for must-see TV, but the presence of these freshman superstars at Duke is bringing the hype to another level.

