Bucks betting favorites hosting Celtics on Thursday night

The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-1 straight up and against the spread over their last nine games. The Bucks will try to continue their strong play on Thursday night when they host the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee is a 5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 12 games against the Celtics, the Bucks are just 3-9 ATS.

Milwaukee Bucks Notes

Even with the Toronto Raptors breathing down their necks with a six-game winning streak, the Bucks have managed to hold on to the best record in the NBA and the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has the best straight-up record in the league at 43-14, the best ATS record at 34-20-3 and the best point differential at +9.8 points per game.

The Bucks have done all of this without trade acquisition Nikola Mirotic, who should make Milwaukee even more dangerous when he returns from his calf injury.

In 28 home games this season, the Bucks are 23-5 SU and 17-10-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Boston Celtics Notes

Boston entered the All-Star break with back-to-back wins, bringing the team’s record to 12-3 SU and 7-7-1 ATS over its last 15 games. Kyrie Irving missed both of those games with a knee injury, but the break came at a good time as it gave the Celtics’ star guard a chance to heal up.

After playing in the All-Star Game on Sunday, Irving is expected to be good to go for Boston down the stretch. The Celtics are 4-0 SU in their last four road games in Milwaukee.

Celtics at Bucks Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 228 points. The OVER is 9-2 in the last 11 games between the Celtics and the Bucks.

The Bucks enter Thursday’s contest with the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the Celtics currently sit 6.5 games behind them in the No. 4 spot. There is a decent likelihood that these two teams could wind up meeting in the playoffs, and it could be as early as the second round if they hold on to their current positions and advance.

Milwaukee has looked like the team to beat out East this season, but wins in big games like this down the stretch would only help to solidify that position.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.