Raptors have clear edge on NBA odds vs. Spurs on Friday

The Toronto Raptors are 6-0 straight up and 3-3 against the spread over their last six games. The Raptors can extend their winning streak to seven games with a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Toronto is a 7.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 14 games at home, the Raptors are 13-1 SU and 7-7 ATS.

Toronto Raptors Notes

In 16 home games since December 5, Toronto is 0-2 SU against the Milwaukee Bucks and 14-0 SU against everyone else. Those games are currently the difference between Milwaukee in first place in the Eastern Conference and Toronto in second as the Raptors have the second best record in the NBA at 43-16 SU.

With Kawhi Leonard’s future with the team not guaranteed past this year, the front office decided to make a push for a championship this season by trading for one of the league’s best centers in Marc Gasol before the trade deadline.

Despite their clear success in the win column, Toronto has not been profitable this season with a 25-33-1 ATS record overall and a 13-16 ATS record at home per the OddsShark NBA Database.

San Antonio Spurs Notes

San Antonio snapped a four-game losing streak with a 108-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies before the break. Only four games separate the Portland Trail Blazers in fourth place in the Western Conference and the Sacramento Kings in ninth place, and San Antonio is right in the middle of that pack in seventh.

The Spurs are 0-8 ATS over their last eight games and 1-4 SU in their last five games on the road with three games remaining on this current road trip.

Spurs at Raptors Betting Total

Friday night’s total is set at 228 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 10-1 in San Antonio’s last 11 games.

This will be an emotional game for DeMar DeRozan, who will be returning to Toronto for the first time since his offseason trade to the Spurs. DeRozan picked up a triple-double with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists against his former team when the two teams met in a 125-107 San Antonio victory back on January 3.

