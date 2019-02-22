Premier League odds 2019: EPL Matchweek 27 odds, betting trends

Liverpool has lost only one game this season with a record of 20-5-1 on the year. This record will be put to the test on Sunday when Liverpool goes on the road to take on the red-hot Manchester United.

Liverpool is a +135 road favorite on the Premier League odds to win at Old Trafford at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Manchester United is going off at +205 to pull off the upset at home and +250 to play Liverpool to a draw.

With this being the game Liverpool has in hand against Manchester City, the club would love to get three points to regain a three-point lead atop the EPL table.

Liverpool got back in the win column after back-to-back draws in its previous two matches with a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth in its last league game, earning its 14th clean sheet of the season in the process. But on the road, Liverpool has scored just one goal in each of its last three road matches for a 1-1-1 record over that stretch.

Manchester United has completely turned its season around under caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an 8-1-0 record in its last nine league matches, and a 2-0 win in an FA Cup match against Chelsea on Monday has fans wondering if Solskjaer may be the man for the manager position moving forward.

An upset over Liverpool would only strengthen the case for the Norwegian manager. The last 10 matches between these two teams have been split at 2-4-2 apiece.

Manchester City fans will be in the rare position of rooting for Manchester United this weekend to help their club’s place in the standings. City is off this weekend and will return to action Wednesday as a -800 home favorite at sports betting sites against West Ham United (+2000 to win, +800 to draw).

Rounding out the top five this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur is a -145 road favorite at Burnley (+450 to win, +275 to draw) on Saturday and Arsenal is a -200 favorite at home against Southampton (+575 to win, +355 to draw) on Sunday. Tottenham will need to avoid looking ahead to its big game on the road against Chelsea coming up on Wednesday.

