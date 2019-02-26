Duke vs. Virginia Tech 2019 odds: Blue Devils are Tuesday road favorites

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils are 10-1 straight up and 6-5 against the spread over their last 11 games. The Blue Devils hope to keep things rolling with a road win over the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday.

Duke is a 4-point road favorite on the college basketball odds in Blacksburg at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The spread moved from its opener at -5.5 down to -4 when Zion Williamson was ruled out of this game as the young star continues to rehab the sprained knee injury he suffered last week.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

The Blue Devils put together a gutsy performance on Saturday with a 75-65 win on the road over the Syracuse Orange. With Williamson sidelined, RJ Barrett led the way on offense with 30 points and the team stepped up on defense across the board to overcome a road crowd of 35,642 fans.

The win was even more impressive given Cam Reddish’s uncharacteristically bad shooting day of 2-for-11 from the field; if Reddish helps Barrett carry the load moving forward, Duke should be fine until Williamson is ready to return.

Since going 9-0 SU in their previous nine games against Virginia Tech, the Blue Devils are just 1-2 SU and ATS in their last three against the Hokies per the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

Virginia Tech Hokies Notes

Virginia Tech opened the season with an impressive run of 14-1 SU and 10-5 ATS, but has since gone 7-5 SU and 4-7-1 ATS over its last 12 games.

The Hokies have generally beaten the teams that they are supposed to beat, but in their last four games against teams ranked in the Top 20 in the AP Top 25 they are 0-4 SU and ATS. An upset win over Duke at home would be a huge statement for the Hokies.

Duke at Virginia Tech Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 146.5 points on the college basketball betting lines. The UNDER is 13-4 in the last 17 meetings between the Blue Devils and Hokies.

This is a big game for both of these teams as Duke tries to prove it can stay elite without Zion Williamson and the Hokies hope to prove that they can be a legitimate threat in the NCAA Tournament this season. The atmosphere in Blacksburg should be electric on Tuesday.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.