The Los Angeles Lakers are just 1-4 straight up and against the spread over their last five games. The Lakers look to turn things around at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last Saturday, the Lakers were favored by 6.5 points against the Pelicans in New Orleans and lost that game 128-115.

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers When: Wednesday, February 27, 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California Betting Line / Total: Los Angeles -5.5 / 239 Points Pelicans at Lakers OddsShark Matchup Report

Los Angeles Lakers Notes

Coming out of the All-Star break, LeBron James stated to the press that his playoff-level intensity would be activated. But after pulling off an upset win at home over the Houston Rockets, the Lakers have lost back-to-back games as favorites against teams outside of the playoff picture in New Orleans and Memphis.

James does not appear to be at 100% on defense, and whether this is due to lingering injury concerns or lack of effort, the Lakers will need their star player to be at his absolute best down the stretch if they hope to make the postseason.

In their last four games as a betting favorite, the Lakers are 0-4 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

New Orleans Pelicans Notes

New Orleans picked up an impressive 128-115 win over Los Angeles without Anthony Davis last Saturday, and on Monday the team put up a strong fight against the Philadelphia 76ers in a 111-110 loss as 2.5-point home underdogs. The Pelicans will use Anthony Davis sparingly for the rest of the season as they hope to conserve his health for potential trades this offseason, but the team’s star is expected to see some action this time around against the Lakers.

New Orleans is 6-2 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Los Angeles.

Pelicans at Lakers Betting Total

Wednesday night’s total is set at 239 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-0 in Los Angeles’ last four home games.

The Lakers enter Wednesday with the same record as the Minnesota Timberwolves at 29-31 SU, three games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth seed and two games behind the Sacramento Kings. With only 22 games remaining, Los Angeles has significant ground to make up, and the journey needs to begin by winning games like this at home.

