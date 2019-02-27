The Marquette Golden Eagles have climbed up to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 with a 23-4 straight up and 18-9 against the spread record this season. The Golden Eagles will try to keep things rolling with a win on the road on Wednesday night against the defending champion Villanova Wildcats.

Marquette is a 3.5-point road underdog on the college basketball odds in Villanova at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Earlier this month, the Golden Eagles won but failed to cover the 2-point spread in a 66-65 home victory over the Wildcats.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Junior guard Markus Howard has been one of the most explosive scorers in the nation this season. His 25.3 points per game rank sixth highest in college basketball and he is hitting an impressive 43.6% of his three-pointers.

Since having an 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS run snapped with a loss at St. John’s on New Year’s Day, Marquette has bounced back to go 12-1 SU and 10-3 ATS over its last 13 games.

In Marquette’s last six games on the road against Villanova, the Golden Eagles are 0-6 SU and 2-4 ATS. Their last road win over the Wildcats came back in 2012 as four-point road underdogs.

Villanova Wildcats Notes

Last season, the Wildcats had the best offense in the nation averaging 87.1 points per game. But after losing their top four scorers from that squad this offseason, Villanova’s offensive production has dipped to 74.9 points per game.

The Wildcats carried an 11-0 SU and 8-3 ATS run into the beginning of February and were 19-4 SU and 15-8 ATS on the season at that point. Since then, however, Villanova has lost four of its last five games including a current 0-3 SU and ATS stretch over its last three.

Marquette at Villanova Betting Total

Wednesday night’s total is set at 143.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight games between Marquette and Villanova according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

Villanova’s recent losses are a major concern for the team as the NCAA Tournament rapidly approaches, but all four of them came on the road. The Wildcats are 9-0 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games at home, and a win over Marquette would be a nice boost for morale before conference tournaments begin next month.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.