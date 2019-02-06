Bucks heavy betting favorites on Wednesday NBA odds

The Milwaukee Bucks own the best record in the NBA this season at 39-13 straight up and 30-19-3 against the spread. The Bucks will try to extend their current four-game winning streak with a win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee is an 11.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last four games at home, the Bucks are 4-0 SU and 2-2 ATS.

Milwaukee Bucks Notes

The Bucks have been on a red-hot run since Christmas Day going 17-3 SU and 14-5-1 ATS over their last 20 games. Milwaukee has won 10 of its last 11 games including a road win over the Toronto Raptors to move into first place in the Eastern Conference and in the entire NBA.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo undoubtedly leads the way on offense with his 26.7 points per game, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon are all averaging over 15 points per game as well. In addition to ranking No. 2 in the league in scoring with 117.2 points per game, the Bucks also rank seventh best in points allowed with 107.2 per game.

Over their last eight games as a double-digit favorite, the Bucks are 8-0 SU and 5-2-1 on the point spread per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Washington Wizards Notes

Washington put together an impressive run in the month of January going 8-4 SU and 10-2 ATS over a 12-game stretch that was far better than the 13-23 SU and 12-24 ATS mark it had accomplished through its first 36 games.

But over the last few weeks the Wizards have come back down to earth going 1-4 SU and ATS over their last five games. On the bright side for Washington, the Wizards enter this game with a 3-0 SU and ATS record in their last three road games against the Bucks.

Wizards at Bucks Total

Wednesday night’s total is set at 230 points. The UNDER is 6-1-1 in the last eight games between these two teams.

When these two teams met last Saturday in Washington, Milwaukee rolled to a 131-115 victory. With both teams coming into this game without any back-to-back or rest issues and the venue switching to Milwaukee, it’s hard to be overly optimistic about the Wizards finding a different outcome this time around.

