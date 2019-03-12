Capitals road underdogs at Penguins on Tuesday NHL odds

The Washington Capitals are 7-0 straight up and 5-2 on the puckline over their last seven games. The Capitals can extend their winning streak to eight games with a road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Washington is a +115 road underdog on the NHL odds in Pittsburgh at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Penguins will try to earn a fourth straight home win with a victory as -135 favorites.

Washington Capitals Notes

The Capitals opened the season in the midst of a Stanley Cup hangover going just 8-7-3 through their first 18 games. They then surged to a 19-5-1 run over their next 25 games before hitting an 0-6-2 wall at the end of January.

That losing streak is now a thing of the past as Washington has taken over first place in the Metropolitan Division with a 14-5-1 stretch over its last 20 games. The defending champions seem to be firmly back in top form and Alexander Ovechkin is just four goals away from another 50-goal season. On the season, Washington is 20-12-2 away from home.

Pittsburgh Penguins Notes

Pittsburgh has been plagued by mediocre defense this season allowing 3.01 goals per game, but the last five games have been trending in the right direction as the Penguins are 4-1 while allowing only 1.8 goals per game.

In their last game on Sunday, the Penguins defeated Boston 4-2, handing the Bruins their first regulation loss in 19 games behind a 39-save effort from Matt Murray. Sidney Crosby leads the team in assists with 57 and points with 88, on pace to hit 100 points for the first time since 2014.

Capitals at Penguins Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at 6.5 goals. The UNDER is 10-4 in the last 14 games between Washington and Pittsburgh per the OddsShark NHL Database.

Since Ovechkin got drafted first overall in 2004 and Crosby got drafted first overall in 2005, these two players have lived up to the hype as the generational talents they were projected to be. Their rivalry has been the defining one of the modern era, and with both still playing at an elite level, games between these two teams are always must-see TV.

