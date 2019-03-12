Virginia, Duke favored on ACC Tournament odds this week

The Virginia Cavaliers wrapped up the regular season with the best record in the ACC going 28-2 straight up and 22-8 against the spread. The Cavaliers will try to carry their regular season success into a second straight ACC Tournament win this week.

Virginia is a +125 favorite on the odds to win the ACC Tournament in Charlotte at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. As the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Cavaliers will await the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between the No. 8 NC State Wolfpack (+6600 to win the ACC Tournament) and the No. 9 Clemson Tigers (+5000). The Cavaliers ended the regular season on an 8-0 SU and 6-2 ATS run.

Not far behind Virginia on the betting board are the No. 3 seeded Duke Blue Devils at +150 to win the tournament. Duke ended the regular season with a 3-3 SU and 2-4 ATS record in six games without Zion Williamson. Williamson is expected to return for the tournament, and if he is healthy will immediately bump Duke back up to an elite level.

The Blue Devils, the current favorite on the overall March Madness odds, will take on the winner of Wednesday’s Syracuse Orange (+5000) game; the Orange face the winner of Tuesday’s Boston College (+30000) vs. Pittsburgh (+30000) matchup.

Bettors looking for value outside of the top two favorites may land on the North Carolina Tar Heels who are paying +350 to win the ACC. North Carolina went 26-5 SU and 19-10-2 ATS this season including a 14-1 SU and 10-5 ATS record on the college basketball betting lines over its last 15 games. The red-hot Tar Heels will play the Louisville Cardinals (+3300) on Thursday unless Louisville is upset by the winner of Tuesday night’s Georgia Tech (+25000) vs. Notre Dame (+20000) game.

Florida State (+1600) rounds out the top four seeds in the ACC Tournament with a 25-6 SU and 14-17 ATS record this season. The Seminoles will likely face the 23-7 SU and 16-13-1 ATS Virginia Tech Hokies (+1200) on Thursday. Virginia Tech can advance into that game against Florida State with a win on Wednesday over the winner of Tuesday night’s Miami (+20000) vs. Wake Forest (+30000) contest.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.