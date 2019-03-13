Michigan State betting favorite on Big Ten Tournament odds

The Michigan State Spartans finished the regular season on a 7-1 straight up and 6-2 against the spread run to secure the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans will try to take advantage of their seeding and win their third conference tournament since 2014 this week at the United Center.

Michigan State is a +140 favorite on the Big Ten Tournament odds in Chicago at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. On the season, the Spartans went 25-6 SU and 22-9 ATS; outside of an uncharacteristic 10-day stretch at the end of January that saw the team go 0-3 SU and ATS, the Spartans have looked like a legitimate championship contender.

The Spartans’ first game of the Big Ten Tournament will be on Friday when they play the winner of Thursday’s Ohio State (+6600 to win the conference tournament) vs. Indiana (+5000) matchup. Michigan State is also at +1400 on the overall March Madness betting odds.

The Michigan Wolverines have won each of the last two the Big Ten Tournaments and are going off at +225 to win it again this year. Michigan has an elite defense and an impressive 26-5 SU and 17-14 ATS record this season, but two losses to Michigan State in the Wolverines’ last four games put a damper on the end of the regular season.

The Wolverines are the No. 3 seed in this year’s Big Ten Tournament and will likely face No. 6 Iowa (+5000) on Friday if Iowa survives its game on Thursday against the winner of Illinois (+20000) vs. Northwestern (+20000).

The Purdue Boilermakers (+300) landed the No. 2 seed in the conference after going 23-8 SU and 17-14 ATS this season overall. Purdue came on strong during the second half of the season with a 14-2 SU and 10-6 ATS record over its last 16 games. The Boilermakers’ first game on Friday will be against the winner of Thursday’s Minnesota (+6600) vs. Penn State (+5000) game.

The Wisconsin Badgers (+600) are the last team starting on Friday as the Big Ten’s No. 4 seed. They will probably square off against the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins (+1400), but first the Terrapins will have to take care of business on Thursday against the winner of Rutgers (+20000) vs. Nebraska (+6600).

Big Ten Tournament Betting Lines Michigan State Spartans +140 Michigan Wolverines +225 Purdue Boilermakers +300 Wisconsin Badgers +600 Maryland Terrapins +1400 Indiana Hoosiers +5000 Iowa Hawkeyes +5000 Penn State Nittany Lions +5000 Minnesota Golden Gophers +6600 Nebraska Cornhuskers +6600 Ohio State Buckeyes +6600 Rutgers Scarlet Knights +20000 Northwestern Wildcats +20000 Illinois Fighting Illini +20000

