Kentucky, Tennessee tied atop SEC Tournament odds

The Kentucky Wildcats ended the regular season on a 16-2 straight up and 10-8 against the spread run over their last 18 games. The Wildcats hope to keep on rolling to another SEC Tournament win this week at the Bridgestone Arena.
Kentucky is a +200 co-favorite on the SEC Tournament odds in Nashville at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last season, the SEC championship game came down to Kentucky and Tennessee with the Wildcats edging out a 77-72 victory. These two teams are the co-favorites to win this tournament here in 2019, and they split their regular season series 1-1 SU and ATS with a pair of lopsided home wins.
The Wildcats are the tournament’s No. 2 seed and will be in action on Friday against the winner of Thursday’s Mississippi (+4000) vs. Alabama (+6600) matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers (+200 to win the SEC Tournament) had the best overall record in the SEC at 27-4 SU and 15-14-1 ATS but landed the No. 3 seed in the tournament after losing the tiebreaker to Kentucky with matching 15-3 conference records. Tennessee went just 4-3 SU and 2-5 ATS over its last seven games after winning its previous 19 games.
The Volunteers will meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (+1200) on Friday if the Bulldogs can avoid an upset against the winner of Texas A&M (+10000) vs. Vanderbilt (+30000) on Thursday.
While South Carolina (+6600) earned the No. 4 seed over the Auburn Tigers with matching 11-7 SU conference records, the Tigers are considered a much bigger threat to win the tournament at +400 odds. Auburn plays on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s Missouri (+10000) vs. Georgia (+15000) game and would advance to play South Carolina with a victory in that one.
Despite earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a 16-2 SU conference record, the LSU Tigers aren’t getting much love on the betting board as the fourth option to win the SEC Tournament at +450. LSU went 26-5 SU and 19-11-1 ATS this season and is in good form with a 5-0 SU and ATS record over its last five games. The Tigers will await the winner of Thursday’s Florida (+1400) vs. Arkansas (+6600) matchup.
SEC Tournament Betting Lines
Kentucky Wildcats +200
Tennessee Volunteers +200
Auburn Tigers +400
LSU Tigers +450
Mississippi State Bulldogs +1200
Florida Gators +1400
Ole Miss Rebels +4000
Alabama Crimson Tide +6600
Arkansas Razorbacks +6600
South Carolina Gamecocks +6600
Missouri Tigers +10000
Texas A&M Aggies +10000
Georgia Bulldogs +15000
Vanderbilt Commodores +30000
