Raptors double-digit Thursday favorites hosting Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are 1-3 straight up and against the spread in their last four games as a betting favorite. The Raptors look to turn things around against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Toronto is a 10-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 12 games, the Raptors are just 3-9 ATS.

Toronto Raptors Notes

Since opening the month of February with a seven-game winning streak, Toronto has gone 4-4 SU and 3-5 ATS over its last eight games. Even with their recent struggles, the Raptors hold a five-game lead over Philadelphia and Indiana for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with only 14 games left in the regular season.

The Raptors are 5-2 SU over their last seven home games but just 1-6 ATS over that stretch, bringing their ATS record at home this season to 14-20.

The Raptors have dominated the Lakers over their last eight games against them with an 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS record per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Los Angeles Lakers Notes

Los Angeles finally found its way back into the win column with its 123-107 road win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, snapping a 1-7 SU and 0-8 ATS streak in the process.

The return of LeBron James did not lead to the quick turnaround that the Lakers would have needed to make the postseason this year. Instead, things have gotten worse, with Lonzo Ball officially ruled out for the rest of the season and Brandon Ingram recently joining him on the shelf with an injured shoulder.

The Lakers are 8-17 SU and 11-14 ATS as an underdog on the NBA odds this season.

Lakers at Raptors Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 231 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight games between Los Angeles and Toronto.

Last season, James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a four-game sweep over the Raptors en route to the conference finals. Less than a year later, the Raptors may be getting the last laugh as they are one of the favorites to win the East and are retooled with Kawhi Leonard leading the way. The Cavaliers have been eliminated from playoff contention and James and the Lakers appear to be well on their way to elimination as well.

