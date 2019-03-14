Nuggets heavy betting favorites vs. Mavericks on Thursday night

The Denver Nuggets are just 2-4 straight up and 3-3 against the spread over their last six games. The Nuggets will try to pick up a win on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver is an 11-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last nine games against Dallas, the Nuggets are 7-2 SU and 5-4 ATS.

Denver Nuggets Notes

After winning each of their previous five games, the Nuggets went through a disappointing three-game losing streak that included two losses at home to Utah and New Orleans. Denver was also unable to pull off an upset at Golden State last Friday that would have moved the Nuggets into a tie with the Warriors for first place atop the Western Conference.

With Houston closing in on the No. 2 seed and less than a month left in the regular season, Denver would love to get back into a winning groove sooner rather than later.

The Nuggets are 17-1 SU and 14-4 ATS in their last 18 games as a double-digit betting favorite per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Dallas Mavericks Notes

When given the opportunity to trade for a potential franchise player in Kristaps Porzingis to join Luka Doncic, Dallas gladly made the move sending Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and draft picks to the Knicks.

The trade could pay huge dividends for the Mavericks in the future, but in the present the team took a major blow. Dallas is 1-11 SU and 3-9 ATS over its last 12 games since going 26-29 SU and 34-20-1 ATS in its first 55 games.

Mavericks at Nuggets Betting Total

Thursday night’s total is set at 219.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 8-1 in Denver’s last nine games.

Doncic has taken the league by storm this season averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. The future looks bright in Dallas, but the present leaves plenty to be desired.

Denver has done a good job of taking care of business as a big favorite this season, and at home against a team that is just 6-27 SU on the road the Nuggets should be able to take care of business.

