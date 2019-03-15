Premier League odds 2019: EPL Matchweek 31 odds, betting trends

Liverpool is unbeaten over its last nine games with a 5-4-0 record over that stretch. With the other four top-five teams in the English Premier League out of action this weekend with match postponements, Liverpool can put the pressure on the rest of the table with a road win at Fulham this Sunday.

Liverpool is the biggest favorite on the board this weekend going off at -375 to pull off a victory on the road on the Premier League odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. While the club still has only one loss on the season with a record of 22-7-1, its recent stretch of four draws over its last seven games has allowed Manchester City to jump into first place in the EPL standings. Liverpool scored a 4-2 win at home against Burnley last Sunday and will be trying to break a streak of three straight road draws this Sunday.

Fulham (+1000 to win, +525 to force a draw) will in all likelihood face relegation at the end of this season as it currently sits in 19th place with a 4-5-21 record. The club is 0-0-6 over its last six matches.

Chelsea will also be trying to end its recent road struggles going off as a -105 favorite at online sports betting sites at Everton (+315 to win, +265 to draw) on Sunday. Since starting the season off with a respectable 7-1-2 record on the road, Chelsea is just 1-0-3 over its last four road matches since January. Everton has scored only one goal in its last six matches against Chelsea, but since losing four straight in this head-to-head series has played Chelsea to two straight 0-0 draws.

A total of five scheduled matches this weekend, most notably the Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City, were postponed due to clubs’ participation in tournaments. Rounding out the matches still taking place this weekend are three Saturday matches of Bournemouth (+105) vs. Newcastle United (+275 to win, +240 to draw), Burnley (+200) vs. Leicester City (+145 to win, +235 to draw) and West Ham United (-180) vs. Huddersfield Town (+575 to win, +305 to draw). West Ham is 3-1-0 in its last four matches at home.

English Premier League Betting Lines Fulham (+1000) vs. Liverpool (-375), Draw (+525) Everton (+315) vs. Chelsea (-105), Draw (+265) Bournemouth (+105) vs. Newcastle United (+275), Draw (+240) Burnley (+200) vs. Leicester City (+145), Draw (+235) West Ham United (-180) vs. Huddersfield Town (+575), Draw (+305)

