Warriors vs. Thunder marquee contest on Saturday NBA odds

The Golden State Warriors are 10-3 straight up and 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors hope to keep things rolling against Oklahoma City with a win on Saturday night on the road.

With Kevin Durant’s status uncertain, the Warriors are listed as 1-point road betting favorites for Saturday. In their last five road games against the Thunder the Warriors are 4-1 SU and ATS.

Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder When: Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Betting Line / Total: Golden State -1 / 228.5 Points Warriors at Thunder OddsShark Matchup Report

Golden State Warriors Notes

The Warriors bounced back from their worst loss of the season with one of their best wins of the season on Wednesday, shaking off a 115-111 loss at home as 17-point favorites over Phoenix to go on the road to defeat the Houston Rockets 106-104 as 4-point underdogs at betting sites.

Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins led the way in ending Houston’s nine-game winning streak as Golden State was without Durant who suffered a sprained ankle in the loss to Phoenix. Durant was a participant in practice on Friday and will be a game-day decision against his former team on Saturday.

Oklahoma City Thunder Notes

With Paul George getting back to full strength after missing three games with a shoulder injury, the Thunder are finally playing some defense again. Oklahoma City is 2-1 SU and ATS over its last three games and is allowing only 97.7 points per game over that stretch, a vast improvement over the 120.7 points per game the team allowed over its previous 10-game run going 3-7 SU and 1-9 ATS.

George had his best offensive game since returning from his injury against his former team on Thursday scoring 36 points in 36 minutes against Indiana.

Warriors at Thunder Betting Total

The total for Saturday is set at 228.5 points. The UNDER is 7-0 on the betting total in the last seven games between the Warriors and Thunder per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State is a heavy favorite to win the Western Conference for the fourth straight season this year. Outside of Houston, Oklahoma City and Denver may be the only other teams out West that even have a shot at upsetting the Warriors. A win for the Thunder here in the final regular season meeting between these two teams would be a nice confidence booster for the home team.

