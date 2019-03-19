March Madness odds 2019: First Four Tuesday betting lines, trends

The Belmont Bruins were 14-0 straight up and 10-2-2 against the spread in their previous 14 games before getting upset by Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. The Bruins will try to bounce back from that loss with a win in the First Four this Tuesday when they face the Temple Owls.

Belmont is a 3-point favorite in Dayton on the March Madness betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Overall, the Bruins had a pretty strong season going 26-5 SU and 18-10-2 ATS. Led by senior guard Dylan Windler and his 21.4 points per game, Belmont had the second highest scoring offense in the nation behind only Gonzaga averaging 87.4 points per game. The Bruins are 5-1-1 ATS over their last seven games.

Temple didn’t do any favors for itself in the NCAA Tournament selection process losing to Wichita State in its first game of the AAC Tournament. But a 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS run before that loss that included upset wins on the road over UConn and South Florida helped the Owls get back to the dance in this at-large bid. The winner of this game against Belmont will slot in as the 11-seed in the East bracket and take on six-seed Maryland in the Round of 64.

In the other game of the double-header on Tuesday night, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are a 1.5-point favorite on the college basketball betting lines over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The winner of this matchup will advance into the Round of 64 as a 16-seed to take on No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

Prairie View A&M got run through the ringer through the first two months of the season with a 1-11 SU and 4-7-1 ATS record through its first 12 games. But once conference play began in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Panthers were a different team, cruising to a conference championship with a 21-1 SU and 14-7-1 ATS record over their last 22 games.

Fairleigh Dickinson’s path to the Northeast Conference championship wasn’t quite as smooth, but the Knights got hot at the right time. The Knights surged through the end of the season with an 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS run that was capped off by an 85-76 road win as 4.5-point underdogs over St. Francis-Pennsylvania. This should be a very good game between two evenly-matched conference champions.

