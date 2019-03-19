Capitals heavy NHL odds favorites at Devils for Tuesday night

The Washington Capitals are 15-3 over their last 18 games against the New Jersey Devils. The Capitals will try to keep things rolling on Tuesday night with a road win over the Devils.

Washington is a -230 road favorite on the NHL odds in Newark at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Devils are just 2-5 on the puckline in their last seven games against the Capitals and will be looking for an upset as +190 underdogs on the moneyline.

Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils When: Tuesday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey Betting Line / Total: Washington -230 / 6 Goals Capitals at Devils OddsShark Matchup Report

Washington Capitals Notes

The Capitals enter Tuesday’s action with an identical record of 42-23-7 with the New York Islanders. These two teams are jostling for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and are three points ahead of the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins with a game in hand.

Washington will meet New York in the final game of the regular season next month, but to keep that game relevant to first place in the standings, the Capitals need to keep winning in the meantime. The Capitals are 1-2 over their last three games since going 7-0 over their previous seven.

This matchup against New Jersey will be the final game of a four-game road trip. The Capitals are 21-14-2 away from home this season per the OddsShark NHL Database.

New Jersey Devils Notes

One season removed from a 97-point campaign last year, the Devils have already been eliminated from playoff contention this season with a 27-37-9 record for only 63 points to date.

Despite owning the fourth best penalty kill in the NHL at 83.9%, the Devils have been sunk this season by their poor defense and goaltending allowing a 28th ranked 3.36 goals against per game. On the bright side, the Devils are 2-1-0 over their last three games since going 0-7 SU over their previous seven.

Capitals at Devils Betting Total

Tuesday night’s total is set at six goals at online betting sites. The OVER is 7-3 in the last 10 games between the Devils and Capitals.

With Washington having lost two of their last three games, the Devils aren’t likely to get a lazy effort from the defending champions in this one. Each of the Capitals’ last five wins over the Devils have been by two goals or more, so bettors looking to wager on Washington may consider the puckline at -1.5 (+115) over the chalky moneyline. New Jersey is going off at +1.5 (-135) on the puckline.

